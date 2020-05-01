For TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], Wells Fargo sees a drop to $1. What next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. TETRA Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 67.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTI stock has declined by -68.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.98% and lost -75.19% year-on date.

The market cap for TTI stock reached $49.47 million, with 101.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 23314280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

TTI stock trade performance evaluation

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.69. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 51.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5454, while it was recorded at 0.3363 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3674 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 34 million, or 84.10% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19502995, which is approximately 3.36 of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10879739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 million in TTI stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $2.56 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 7,946,254 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,733,264 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 89,856,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,536,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,469 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,085 shares during the same period.