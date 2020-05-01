For Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV], Janney sees a rise to $36. What next?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.82 during the day while it closed the day at $20.60. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock has also gained 12.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HGV stock has declined by -38.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.69% and lost -40.10% year-on date.

The market cap for HGV stock reached $1.72 billion, with 83.42 million shares outstanding and 82.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, HGV reached a trading volume of 2541979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HGV stock. On August 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HGV shares from 30 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.91.

HGV stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 30.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 19.92 for the last single week of trading, and 29.67 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.75.

Return on Total Capital for HGV is now 15.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.65. Additionally, HGV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] managed to generate an average of $23,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 14.17%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 1,732 million, or 94.75% of HGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7723286, which is approximately (24.1) of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7615945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.4 million in HGV stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $146.45 million in HGV stock with ownership of nearly .67 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV] by around 9,687,565 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 15,204,929 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 57,852,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,744,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGV stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,454,099 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,252,101 shares during the same period.