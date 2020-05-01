Friday, May 1, 2020
Industry

For Archrock Inc. [AROC], B. Riley FBR Inc. sees a rise to $15. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Archrock Inc. [NYSE: AROC] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.14 during the day while it closed the day at $4.81. Archrock Inc. stock has also gained 12.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AROC stock has declined by -44.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.33% and lost -52.09% year-on date.

The market cap for AROC stock reached $683.74 million, with 142.15 million shares outstanding and 128.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AROC reached a trading volume of 1961205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archrock Inc. [AROC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AROC shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AROC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Archrock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Archrock Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archrock Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AROC stock trade performance evaluation

Archrock Inc. [AROC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.38. With this latest performance, AROC shares gained by 27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Archrock Inc. [AROC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.26 for the last 200 days.

Archrock Inc. [AROC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archrock Inc. [AROC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.07 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. Archrock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Total Capital for AROC is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archrock Inc. [AROC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.43. Additionally, AROC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archrock Inc. [AROC] managed to generate an average of $56,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Archrock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archrock Inc. [AROC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archrock Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archrock Inc. go to -12.91%.

Archrock Inc. [AROC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 583 million, or 83.30% of AROC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AROC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21436276, which is approximately 4.59 of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16323861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.31 million in AROC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $47.13 million in AROC stock with ownership of nearly 2.21 of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Archrock Inc. [NYSE:AROC] by around 10,099,847 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,615,699 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 99,692,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,407,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AROC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,858,833 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,477,274 shares during the same period.

