Friday, May 1, 2020
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] moved down -1.22: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] closed the trading session at $71.61 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.84, while the highest price level was $72.4898. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, EXPD reached to a volume of 1999994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $72.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $78 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $72, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on EXPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

EXPD stock trade performance evaluation

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, EXPD shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.34, while it was recorded at 72.05 for the last single week of trading, and 72.83 for the last 200 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.38 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.22.

Return on Total Capital for EXPD is now 33.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.85. Additionally, EXPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] managed to generate an average of $32,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. go to 3.80%.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 11,759 million, or 98.30% of EXPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21219553, which is approximately (1.33) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, holding 16303507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 billion in EXPD stock with ownership of nearly (7.73) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD] by around 10,658,856 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 10,535,790 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 141,014,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,208,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,721,180 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 858,601 shares during the same period.

