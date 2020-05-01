Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] Stock trading around $71.86 per share: What’s Next?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE: CFR] loss -2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $71.86 price per share at the time. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. represents 61.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.40 billion with the latest information. CFR stock price has been found in the range of $68.75 to $74.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 740.58K shares, CFR reached a trading volume of 2473931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFR shares is $68.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $104 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Underperform rating on CFR stock. On November 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CFR shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56.

Trading performance analysis for CFR stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19. With this latest performance, CFR shares gained by 28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.37, while it was recorded at 68.60 for the last single week of trading, and 84.82 for the last 200 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.44.

Return on Total Capital for CFR is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.63. Additionally, CFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] managed to generate an average of $94,422 per employee.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. go to 10.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]

There are presently around 3,862 million, or 85.40% of CFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6423709, which is approximately 1.23 of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5626502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.46 million in CFR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $364.57 million in CFR stock with ownership of nearly 9.84 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE:CFR] by around 3,496,903 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 3,303,812 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 45,500,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,301,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 461,692 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,095,634 shares during the same period.