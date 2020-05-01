Credit Suisse Upgrade Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -4.97%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock is now -51.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANH Stock saw the intraday high of $1.83 and lowest of $1.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.24, which means current price is +117.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ANH reached a trading volume of 1698941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANH stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2014, representing the official price target for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.75 to $5.75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ANH stock. On April 30, 2013, analysts increased their price target for ANH shares from 6.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52.

How has ANH stock performed recently?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, ANH shares gained by 52.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9483, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1239 for the last 200 days.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation go to -5.29%.

Insider trade positions for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

There are presently around 89 million, or 50.80% of ANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10543269, which is approximately 3.09 of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6718490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.16 million in ANH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.13 million in ANH stock with ownership of nearly (20.86) of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH] by around 3,894,786 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,711,848 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 41,444,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,050,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,983 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 528,343 shares during the same period.