Credit Suisse lifts McKesson Corporation [MCK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] jumped around 0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $141.25 at the close of the session, up 0.71%. McKesson Corporation stock is now 2.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCK Stock saw the intraday high of $142.45 and lowest of $138.0527 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 172.18, which means current price is +25.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, MCK reached a trading volume of 2536430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McKesson Corporation [MCK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $161.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $173 to $174. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MCK stock performed recently?

McKesson Corporation [MCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.25, while it was recorded at 141.02 for the last single week of trading, and 142.58 for the last 200 days.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +5.02. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.83. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of $413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.57.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for McKesson Corporation [MCK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McKesson Corporation posted 3.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 8.19%.

Insider trade positions for McKesson Corporation [MCK]

There are presently around 21,988 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15715599, which is approximately (2.54) of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13668605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly (2.12) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 9,169,843 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 11,345,961 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 136,252,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,768,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,695 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,281 shares during the same period.