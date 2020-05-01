Citigroup lifts MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] slipped around -0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.17 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. MGM Growth Properties LLC stock is now -18.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGP Stock saw the intraday high of $25.42 and lowest of $23.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.37, which means current price is +120.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, MGP reached a trading volume of 2163171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $32.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has MGP stock performed recently?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, MGP shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.05 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.60 and a Gross Margin at +62.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.71. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] managed to generate an average of $21,369,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Growth Properties LLC posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 7.78%.

Insider trade positions for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

There are presently around 3,030 million, or 95.70% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 11095001, which is approximately 22.91 of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6779221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.58 million in MGP stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS LP, currently with $168.39 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 34,896,238 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,820,052 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 76,990,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,707,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,431,925 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,033,196 shares during the same period.