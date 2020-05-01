Cigna Corporation [CI] is -4.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $202.75 during the day while it closed the day at $195.78. Cigna Corporation stock has also gained 6.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CI stock has declined by -0.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.00% and lost -4.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CI stock reached $72.17 billion, with 368.63 million shares outstanding and 366.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 2732744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cigna Corporation [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $238.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 10.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56.

CI stock trade performance evaluation

Cigna Corporation [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.94, while it was recorded at 192.45 for the last single week of trading, and 180.95 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Corporation posted 4.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 12.88%.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 65,690 million, or 92.10% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28674180, which is approximately (0.29) of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25925318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.83 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 3.35 of the company’s market capitalization.

502 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 18,122,458 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 13,934,170 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 303,317,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,374,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,134,023 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,902 shares during the same period.