Chevron Corporation [CVX] is -23.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] plunged by -$2.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $95.74 during the day while it closed the day at $92.00. Chevron Corporation stock has also gained 5.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has declined by -17.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.12% and lost -23.66% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $172.06 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 12221964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $90.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $134 to $127. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.04, while it was recorded at 90.65 for the last single week of trading, and 109.14 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.40. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $60,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 5.50%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 119,403 million, or 68.80% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159635336, which is approximately .67 of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 127180460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.03 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.8 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 1.48 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,208 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 47,929,149 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 48,410,105 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 1,165,584,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,261,923,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,983,217 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 4,165,360 shares during the same period.