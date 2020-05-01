Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] – find out why.

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, down -2.96%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is now -14.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XXII Stock saw the intraday high of $0.99 and lowest of $0.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.46, which means current price is +56.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 1753356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has XXII stock performed recently?

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.10. With this latest performance, XXII shares gained by 25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7784, while it was recorded at 0.9563 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3686 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.81 and a Gross Margin at -5.46. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.81.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -32.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$396,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

There are presently around 34 million, or 34.20% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8262791, which is approximately .03 of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC, holding 8245209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in XXII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.89 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 9.85 of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 2,188,566 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,341,531 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 27,378,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,908,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,715 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 426,988 shares during the same period.