Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] Stock trading around $0.49 per share: What’s Next?

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 57.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.94%. Over the last 12 months, CHAP stock dropped by -92.88%. The one-year Chaparral Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.33. The average equity rating for CHAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.17 million, with 43.23 million shares outstanding and 37.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, CHAP stock reached a trading volume of 32003448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHAP shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Chaparral Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chaparral Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

CHAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.94. With this latest performance, CHAP shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4971, while it was recorded at 0.3323 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2386 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chaparral Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chaparral Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CHAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chaparral Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHAP.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 13 million, or 86.90% of CHAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHAP stocks are: STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 13902367, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.L.C., holding 4251950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 million in CHAP stocks shares; and LORD ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $896000.0 in CHAP stock with ownership of nearly 0.00 of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP] by around 873,549 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,044,765 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,496,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,414,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHAP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,437 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,583,128 shares during the same period.