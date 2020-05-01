Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] Revenue clocked in at $2.39 billion, down -9.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] price plunged by -1.99 percent to reach at -$0.73. A sum of 3004465 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Brown & Brown Inc. shares reached a high of $36.31 and dropped to a low of $35.58 until finishing in the latest session at $35.91.

The one-year BRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for BRO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $40.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.98, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 38.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brown & Brown Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.38 and a Gross Margin at +94.62. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.73. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $38,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brown & Brown Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 8.51%.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 7,591 million, or 74.20% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27120144, which is approximately 23.20 of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25650333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.83 million in BRO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $438.97 million in BRO stock with ownership of nearly (0.58) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 23,414,634 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 15,182,927 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 168,586,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,184,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,899,680 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,074,990 shares during the same period.