BofA/Merrill Upgrade Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: CMO] closed the trading session at $5.19 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.04, while the highest price level was $5.47. The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.47 percent and weekly performance of 7.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CMO reached to a volume of 2638270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMO shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CMO shares from 7 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstead Mortgage Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.22.

CMO stock trade performance evaluation

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, CMO shares gained by 23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.29 and a Gross Margin at +99.95. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.33.

Return on Total Capital for CMO is now -0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 966.14. Additionally, CMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] managed to generate an average of -$2,531,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capstead Mortgage Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstead Mortgage Corporation go to 10.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation [CMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 475 million, or 84.30% of CMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16484863, which is approximately 2.23 of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9621891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.67 million in CMO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $44.41 million in CMO stock with ownership of nearly 11.79 of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Capstead Mortgage Corporation [NYSE:CMO] by around 5,958,213 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,054,841 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 68,572,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,585,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,128,556 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,225 shares during the same period.