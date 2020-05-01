BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] is 134.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] traded at a high on 04/30/20, posting a 18.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3032769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BIO-key International Inc. stands at 18.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.39%.

The market cap for BKYI stock reached $16.79 million, with 14.35 million shares outstanding and 6.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BKYI reached a trading volume of 3032769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has BKYI stock performed recently?

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.57. With this latest performance, BKYI shares gained by 26.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7041, while it was recorded at 0.9560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7056 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.83 and a Gross Margin at -6.39. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.83.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -56.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$457,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

Insider trade positions for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

There are presently around 0 million, or 1.00% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78056, which is approximately (41.17) of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 16697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 15,553 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 232,554 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with (135,326) shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,551 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 126,164 shares during the same period.