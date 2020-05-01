Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Is Currently -2.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] slipped around -0.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $39.79 at the close of the session, down -2.21%. Berry Global Group Inc. stock is now -16.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BERY Stock saw the intraday high of $40.55 and lowest of $38.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.16, which means current price is +59.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, BERY reached a trading volume of 1745827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BERY stock performed recently?

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, BERY shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 39.08 for the last single week of trading, and 41.29 for the last 200 days.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 11.85%.

Insider trade positions for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11950403, which is approximately (1.09) of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL LP, holding 11838615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.71 million in BERY stocks shares; and EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., currently with $315.76 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly 101.19 of the company’s market capitalization.