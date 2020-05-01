Barclays Downgrade Stryker Corporation [SYK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Stryker Corporation [NYSE: SYK] loss -3.24% or -6.25 points to close at $186.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1915354 shares. It opened the trading session at $190.63, the shares rose to $191.30 and dropped to $186.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYK points out that the company has recorded -15.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, SYK reached to a volume of 1915354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corporation [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $204.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Stryker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $248 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Stryker Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $235, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SYK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corporation is set at 9.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 91.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corporation [SYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Stryker Corporation [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.89, while it was recorded at 188.84 for the last single week of trading, and 202.66 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stryker Corporation [SYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.76 and a Gross Margin at +63.03. Stryker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for SYK is now 14.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stryker Corporation [SYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.62. Additionally, SYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stryker Corporation [SYK] managed to generate an average of $52,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Stryker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Stryker Corporation [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stryker Corporation posted 1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corporation go to 6.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stryker Corporation [SYK]

There are presently around 53,446 million, or 75.90% of SYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28879208, which is approximately (6.58) of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28493681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 billion in SYK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.08 billion in SYK stock with ownership of nearly 4.73 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stryker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 686 institutional holders increased their position in Stryker Corporation [NYSE:SYK] by around 15,273,576 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 16,029,116 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 246,081,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,384,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYK stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,556,576 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,474,080 shares during the same period.