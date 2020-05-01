AXT Inc. [AXTI] Revenue clocked in at $83.30 million, up 27.13% YTD: What’s Next?

AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] closed the trading session at $5.53 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.14, while the highest price level was $5.83. The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.13 percent and weekly performance of 37.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 331.81K shares, AXTI reached to a volume of 2262020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AXT Inc. [AXTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for AXT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for AXT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while BWS Financial kept a Buy rating on AXTI stock. On April 27, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AXTI shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

AXTI stock trade performance evaluation

AXT Inc. [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.56. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 72.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.41 for AXT Inc. [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXT Inc. [AXTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.82. AXT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.12.

Return on Total Capital for AXTI is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, AXTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] managed to generate an average of -$3,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.AXT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AXT Inc. [AXTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc. go to 10.00%.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 125 million, or 60.30% of AXTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3308286, which is approximately (0.57) of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2766930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.5 million in AXTI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $10.54 million in AXTI stock with ownership of nearly (17.4) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI] by around 4,412,215 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,254,614 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,098,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,765,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,733 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 697,413 shares during the same period.