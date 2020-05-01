Atlantic Equities lifts Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $187.13 at the close of the session, down -0.41%. Autodesk Inc. stock is now 2.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADSK Stock saw the intraday high of $189.55 and lowest of $185.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 211.58, which means current price is +49.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 1940459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $205.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 9.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ADSK stock performed recently?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.09, while it was recorded at 183.04 for the last single week of trading, and 166.64 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK.