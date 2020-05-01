Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved down -8.58: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] slipped around -4.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.68 at the close of the session, down -8.58%. Applied Materials Inc. stock is now -18.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $53.88 and lowest of $49.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.44, which means current price is +35.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.74M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 14456993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $65.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $51 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMAT shares from 74 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 51.44 for the last single week of trading, and 53.96 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.52.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 26.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.68. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $123,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 19.10%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around 40,906 million, or 83.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73500283, which is approximately 1.04 of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69069636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.6 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 38.40 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 75,927,290 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 66,612,225 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 610,242,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 752,781,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,502,412 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,198,486 shares during the same period.