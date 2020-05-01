Ameren Corporation [AEE] Stock trading around $72.75 per share: What’s Next?

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] traded at a low on 04/30/20, posting a -2.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.75. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1742562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ameren Corporation stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.66%.

The market cap for AEE stock reached $18.58 billion, with 255.35 million shares outstanding and 245.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, AEE reached a trading volume of 1742562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ameren Corporation [AEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $85.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AEE stock performed recently?

Ameren Corporation [AEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, AEE shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.22, while it was recorded at 73.74 for the last single week of trading, and 77.06 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Ameren Corporation [AEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameren Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ameren Corporation [AEE]

There are presently around 13,846 million, or 77.10% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30506122, which is approximately (2.09) of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18805097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in AEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $987.69 million in AEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.95 of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 17,637,981 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 17,468,224 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 150,451,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,558,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,891,506 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,263 shares during the same period.