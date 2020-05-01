Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Revenue clocked in at $5.24 billion, down -10.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] closed the trading session at $76.66 on 04/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.99, while the highest price level was $78.44. The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.14 percent and weekly performance of 2.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, A reached to a volume of 1795164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $81.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on A stock. On November 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 92 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 61.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

A stock trade performance evaluation

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.50, while it was recorded at 76.57 for the last single week of trading, and 77.08 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 8.38%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 21,054 million, or 88.60% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25150382, which is approximately .21 of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24874357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.66 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly (8.23) of the company’s market capitalization.

357 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 18,782,088 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 18,564,756 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 230,111,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,458,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,831,548 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,490 shares during the same period.