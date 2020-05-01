ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $8

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.24%. Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock dropped by -34.15%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.18. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $240.28 million, with 81.45 million shares outstanding and 63.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 2545183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.14 and a Gross Margin at -37.48. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.50.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -47.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -210.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.48. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$153,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

ADMA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 113 million, or 45.20% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11521102, which is approximately 0.00 of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5166961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.97 million in ADMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.27 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 26.26 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,513,353 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,346,965 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 28,624,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,484,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,188,511 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,986 shares during the same period.