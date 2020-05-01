AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] moved up 1.90: Why It’s Important

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] price surged by 1.90 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 3795622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.82 and dropped to a low of $1.54 until finishing in the latest session at $1.61.

The one-year ACRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.24. The average equity rating for ACRX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.29.

ACRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 36.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2707, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9089 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

ACRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around 29 million, or 23.80% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5612017, which is approximately (10.09) of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3522397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 million in ACRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly (1.27) of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 1,749,112 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,862 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,964,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,493,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,127 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 121,780 shares during the same period.