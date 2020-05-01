3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is -2.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.90 during the day while it closed the day at $8.49. 3D Systems Corporation stock has also gained 9.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDD stock has declined by -24.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.08% and lost -2.97% year-on date.

The market cap for DDD stock reached $993.58 million, with 117.03 million shares outstanding and 115.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 1770024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Sell rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 130.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

DDD stock trade performance evaluation

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.20. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.11.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$28,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 732 million, or 72.10% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19508356, which is approximately 2.53 of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12103437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.45 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $76.91 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly .15 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 6,462,845 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 11,863,890 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 63,324,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,651,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,600 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,819,810 shares during the same period.