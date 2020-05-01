1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] is 32.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] gained 6.08% on the last trading session, reaching $19.19 price per share at the time. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. represents 63.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.23 billion with the latest information. FLWS stock price has been found in the range of $18.18 to $21.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.32K shares, FLWS reached a trading volume of 2970812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for FLWS stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.26. With this latest performance, FLWS shares gained by 45.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.42, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.74. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.78.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.30. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $8,490 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.09.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]

There are presently around 452 million, or 72.20% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2554772, which is approximately (2.63) of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2468683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.66 million in FLWS stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON LLC, currently with $44.22 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly 4.31 of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 3,479,451 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,756,005 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,741,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,977,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,477 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,816 shares during the same period.