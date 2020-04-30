Thursday, April 30, 2020
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] is -35.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] price surged by 6.27 percent to reach at $0.18. A sum of 1923627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $3.09 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $3.05.

The one-year ZIOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.48. The average equity rating for ZIOP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

ZIOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $245 million, or 47.20% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,151,516, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 12,734,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.55 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.15 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 12.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 6,454,924 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,993,745 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 74,993,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,442,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 467,127 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 686,867 shares during the same period.

Popular Category