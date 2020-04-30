Williams Capital Group Reiterated MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. What else is Wall St. saying?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] jumped around 0.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.68 at the close of the session, up 2.56%. MDU Resources Group Inc. stock is now -20.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDU Stock saw the intraday high of $23.94 and lowest of $23.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.22, which means current price is +57.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, MDU reached a trading volume of 2021647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Williams Capital Group have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Williams Capital Group dropped their target price from $30 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2018, representing the official price target for MDU Resources Group Inc. stock. On February 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MDU shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has MDU stock performed recently?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, MDU shares gained by 10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 22.81 for the last single week of trading, and 27.30 for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +12.69. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.28.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.83. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $25,089 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

There are presently around $3,206 million, or 70.50% of MDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,929,217, which is approximately 0.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,068,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.38 million in MDU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $317.26 million in MDU stock with ownership of nearly -9.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE:MDU] by around 9,259,231 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 9,095,437 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 120,488,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,842,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,945 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 741,152 shares during the same period.