Thursday, April 30, 2020
why Ryder System Inc. [R] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.60

By Misty Lee
Ryder System Inc. [NYSE: R] surged by $4.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.54 during the day while it closed the day at $34.89. Ryder System Inc. stock has also gained 32.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, R stock has declined by -30.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.70% and lost -35.76% year-on date.

The market cap for R stock reached $1.79 billion, with 51.43 million shares outstanding and 51.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, R reached a trading volume of 2792099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ryder System Inc. [R]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for R shares is $38.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on R stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ryder System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ryder System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $51, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on R stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryder System Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for R stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

R stock trade performance evaluation

Ryder System Inc. [R] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.46. With this latest performance, R shares gained by 33.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for R stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Ryder System Inc. [R]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.77, while it was recorded at 30.30 for the last single week of trading, and 46.44 for the last 200 days.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryder System Inc. [R] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.36. Ryder System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.27.

Return on Total Capital for R is now 3.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryder System Inc. [R] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.06. Additionally, R Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryder System Inc. [R] managed to generate an average of -$595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Ryder System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ryder System Inc. [R] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ryder System Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for R.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,500 million, or 91.50% of R stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of R stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,454,612, which is approximately -13.617% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,085,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.11 million in R stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $100.25 million in R stock with ownership of nearly 22.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryder System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Ryder System Inc. [NYSE:R] by around 7,014,424 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,754,060 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 35,076,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,844,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. R stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,670,868 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 846,393 shares during the same period.

