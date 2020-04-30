why Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.47

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] jumped around 1.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.86 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. Paychex Inc. stock is now -17.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAYX Stock saw the intraday high of $70.86 and lowest of $68.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.54, which means current price is +45.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 2292197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $68.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 62.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PAYX stock performed recently?

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.29, while it was recorded at 68.42 for the last single week of trading, and 80.65 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.49 and a Gross Margin at +68.78. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.42.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 50.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $96,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paychex Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 3.87%.

Insider trade positions for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

There are presently around $17,009 million, or 70.60% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,676,316, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,049,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $981.75 million in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

549 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 11,386,765 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 15,813,845 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 220,520,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,721,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,406 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,063 shares during the same period.