Thursday, April 30, 2020
why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.20

By Misty Lee
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.64%. Over the last 12 months, NOG stock dropped by -68.29%. The one-year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.82. The average equity rating for NOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.96 million, with 368.87 million shares outstanding and 258.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, NOG stock reached a trading volume of 6999287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $2 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.64. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 37.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9408, while it was recorded at 0.7586 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6515 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $153 million, or 60.20% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: ANGELO GORDON & CO LP with ownership of 30,054,525, which is approximately -5.502% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,946,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.34 million in NOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.65 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 38,960,838 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 24,321,256 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 147,242,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,524,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,815,559 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 10,550,812 shares during the same period.

Wolfe Research Downgrade Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] moved up 6.26: Why It's Important

