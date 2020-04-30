why Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: MMLP] loss -16.24% on the last trading session, reaching $2.94 price per share at the time. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. represents 29.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.70 million with the latest information. MMLP stock price has been found in the range of $2.75 to $3.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 356.40K shares, MMLP reached a trading volume of 2097224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMLP shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMLP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on MMLP stock. On March 28, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for MMLP shares from 21 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for MMLP stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.00. With this latest performance, MMLP shares gained by 196.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.30 for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +10.63. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.52.

Return on Total Capital for MMLP is now 6.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. Additionally, MMLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP] managed to generate an average of $3,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. posted -4.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,807.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. go to 3.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [MMLP]

There are presently around $35 million, or 45.70% of MMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,245,272, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 857,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in MMLP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $415000.0 in MMLP stock with ownership of nearly 195.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:MMLP] by around 429,954 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 477,633 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,081,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,988,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMLP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,457 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 209,779 shares during the same period.