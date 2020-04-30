Thursday, April 30, 2020
why Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.74

By Misty Lee
Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 4.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.83. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4827155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expedia Group Inc. stands at 5.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $10.15 billion, with 135.68 million shares outstanding and 133.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 4827155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $100.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.24, while it was recorded at 69.15 for the last single week of trading, and 108.94 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 7.26%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $9,720 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,569,130, which is approximately 6.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,802,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.18 million in EXPE stocks shares; and PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $567.42 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -17.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 29,506,333 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 30,575,135 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 75,224,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,306,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,676,191 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,454 shares during the same period.

