Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] Stock trading around $41.13 per share: What’s Next?

Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: WERN] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$0.43. A sum of 2000816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 684.29K shares. Werner Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $44.97 and dropped to a low of $40.855 until finishing in the latest session at $41.13.

The one-year WERN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.63. The average equity rating for WERN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WERN shares is $39.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Werner Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Werner Enterprises Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werner Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

WERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, WERN shares gained by 13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.76, while it was recorded at 40.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Werner Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.74. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for WERN is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.06. Additionally, WERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] managed to generate an average of $12,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Werner Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Werner Enterprises Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werner Enterprises Inc. go to 1.43%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,874 million, or 66.20% of WERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,243,124, which is approximately 1.156% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,947,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.6 million in WERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.53 million in WERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:WERN] by around 4,490,414 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 5,308,763 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 35,300,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,099,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WERN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,674,843 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 156,567 shares during the same period.