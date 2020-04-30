Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Industry

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Finance

Raymond James Downgrade Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Exantas Capital Corp. slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.42 at the close of the session, down -3.97%. Exantas...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] reaches 60.44M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Taronis Technologies Inc. price surged by 3.60 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 40897670 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Exane BNP Paribas lifts Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] is -16.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Williams-Sonoma Inc. traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 6.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.50. The results...
Read more

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $96.11 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.11, while the highest price level was $97.1549. The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 9616978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $107.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $98, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UPS stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 119 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.99, while it was recorded at 98.94 for the last single week of trading, and 111.23 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.21%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 872 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 26,972,950 shares. Additionally, 644 investors decreased positions by around 22,169,572 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 440,911,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,053,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,090,255 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,836,762 shares during the same period.

Previous articleParty City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Stock trading around $0.52 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $24.36 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $2.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.595 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $23.60 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] moved up 8.42: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Lilis Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $0.21 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.20,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.20

Misty Lee - 0
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Market

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Stock trading around $20.44 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Wendy's Company gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $20.44 price per share at the time. The Wendy's Company represents 223.20...
Read more
Industry

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $24.36 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $2.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.595 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] fell -77.33% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
GNC Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] reaches 504.98M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. price surged by 13.73 percent to reach at $0.53. A sum of 7350447 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

why Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.20

Misty Lee - 0
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Market

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Stock trading around $20.44 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Wendy's Company gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $20.44 price per share at the time. The Wendy's Company represents 223.20...
Read more

Popular Category