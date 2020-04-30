Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $5

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.31 during the day while it closed the day at $10.87. Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 13.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -48.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.70% and lost -49.68% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $4.54 billion, with 417.74 million shares outstanding and 381.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5746118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $9, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.35. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 12.15%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,893 million, or 93.10% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 24,616,593, which is approximately -5.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,416,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.94 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.06 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 0.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 25,023,519 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 29,821,020 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 119,939,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,784,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,543,759 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 12,044,019 shares during the same period.