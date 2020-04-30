Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock Upgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $21

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] jumped around 1.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.86 at the close of the session, up 8.43%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock is now -27.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UMPQ Stock saw the intraday high of $12.95 and lowest of $12.115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.94, which means current price is +42.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 3530500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

How has UMPQ stock performed recently?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.84. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.58. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.36.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 8.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.42. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of $89,803 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $2,298 million, or 90.80% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,663,597, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,525,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.43 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $178.62 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 16,269,062 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 9,481,436 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 168,005,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,756,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,549,925 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,741,850 shares during the same period.