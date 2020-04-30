UBS lifts CIT Group Inc. [CIT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE: CIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.09%. Over the last 12 months, CIT stock dropped by -61.01%. The one-year CIT Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.87. The average equity rating for CIT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 100.33 million shares outstanding and 96.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CIT stock reached a trading volume of 2151995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CIT Group Inc. [CIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIT shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CIT Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CIT Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIT Group Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.14.

CIT Stock Performance Analysis:

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.09. With this latest performance, CIT shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for CIT Group Inc. [CIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.50, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 40.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CIT Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIT Group Inc. [CIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.90. CIT Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Total Capital for CIT is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.95. Additionally, CIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] managed to generate an average of $146,689 per employee.

CIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CIT Group Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIT Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,906 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,482,735, which is approximately 0.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, holding 8,562,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.56 million in CIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $158.92 million in CIT stock with ownership of nearly 35.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

164 institutional holders increased their position in CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT] by around 12,656,181 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 11,662,163 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 73,071,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,390,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,363,267 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,241 shares during the same period.