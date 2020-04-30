The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Stock trading around $20.44 per share: What’s Next?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $20.44 price per share at the time. The Wendy’s Company represents 223.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.56 billion with the latest information. WEN stock price has been found in the range of $20.12 to $21.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 7093933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $19.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for WEN stock

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 36.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 19.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.99 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 719.20. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 704.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $10,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Wendy’s Company posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 8.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,244 million, or 74.70% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,024,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.91 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $332.71 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 18,177,051 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 23,396,013 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 122,331,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,904,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,300,799 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,556,960 shares during the same period.