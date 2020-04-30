Thursday, April 30, 2020
The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] Revenue clocked in at $5.07 billion, down -56.12% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford
The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: MIK] price surged by 17.16 percent to reach at $0.52. A sum of 7735739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.95M shares. The Michaels Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.57 and dropped to a low of $3.105 until finishing in the latest session at $3.55.

The one-year MIK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.99. The average equity rating for MIK stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIK shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIK stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Michaels Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Michaels Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on MIK stock. On December 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MIK shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Michaels Companies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MIK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.84. With this latest performance, MIK shares gained by 116.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Michaels Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +36.91. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for MIK is now 28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.08. Additionally, MIK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] managed to generate an average of $6,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 109.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.The Michaels Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MIK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Michaels Companies Inc. go to 4.10%.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $520 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIK stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 52,798,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 20,393,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.79 million in MIK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.07 million in MIK stock with ownership of nearly 1.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK] by around 15,766,129 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 22,865,622 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 132,951,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,583,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,257,685 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,904,581 shares during the same period.

