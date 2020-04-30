Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] moved up 5.01: Why It’s Important

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.33%. Over the last 12 months, SKT stock dropped by -57.09%. The one-year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -61.46. The average equity rating for SKT stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $714.82 million, with 92.24 million shares outstanding and 90.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, SKT stock reached a trading volume of 5949201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19.80 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.25.

SKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.33. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 48.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.00 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

SKT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $763 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 29,643,729, which is approximately 7.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,292,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.86 million in SKT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.61 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 11,233,060 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 8,742,413 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 83,396,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,372,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 883,280 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,074,591 shares during the same period.