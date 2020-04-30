Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] Revenue clocked in at $2.22 billion, down -33.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] jumped around 1.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.98 at the close of the session, up 10.90%. Summit Materials Inc. stock is now -33.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUM Stock saw the intraday high of $17.36 and lowest of $14.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.22, which means current price is +112.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SUM reached a trading volume of 2775780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $18.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Summit Materials Inc. stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SUM shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has SUM stock performed recently?

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.08. With this latest performance, SUM shares gained by 27.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 13.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.56. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] managed to generate an average of $9,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Materials Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 52.48%.

Insider trade positions for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]

There are presently around $1,768 million, or 35.58% of SUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,287,018, which is approximately 0.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,789,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.65 million in SUM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $116.42 million in SUM stock with ownership of nearly -8.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM] by around 17,839,404 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 22,108,801 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 82,774,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,723,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,108,868 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 17,101,747 shares during the same period.