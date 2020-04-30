Stifel lifts Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.22 at the close of the session, up 10.15%. Gulfport Energy Corporation stock is now -26.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPOR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $1.9502 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.48, which means current price is +535.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, GPOR reached a trading volume of 7546855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPOR shares is $1.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GPOR stock performed recently?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.36. With this latest performance, GPOR shares gained by 395.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.89, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +15.85. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.01.

Return on Total Capital for GPOR is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.88. Additionally, GPOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] managed to generate an average of -$6,719,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Insider trade positions for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

There are presently around $347 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,659,141, which is approximately 2.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 15,756,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.83 million in GPOR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.25 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly 10.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulfport Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 30,640,621 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 14,195,630 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 126,926,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,762,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,439,743 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,454 shares during the same period.