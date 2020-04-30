Sea Limited [SE] moved up 4.17: Why It’s Important

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] closed the trading session at $55.52 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.43, while the highest price level was $55.83. The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 90.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, SE reached to a volume of 2715063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $57.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.51, while it was recorded at 54.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.63 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.24.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -50.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -318.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.59. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sea Limited [SE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,261 million, or 78.30% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,895,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,378,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.35 million in SE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $698.8 million in SE stock with ownership of nearly 0.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 69,734,146 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 55,460,816 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 104,837,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,032,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,761,928 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,041,375 shares during the same period.