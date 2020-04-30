ROTH Capital lifts Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] gained 3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.59 price per share at the time. Heat Biologics Inc. represents 79.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.07 million with the latest information. HTBX stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $0.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.04M shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 5711344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTBX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for HTBX stock

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5509, while it was recorded at 0.5763 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4908 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.50% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,066,722, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 473,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273000.0 in HTBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $105000.0 in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 326,217 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 37,602 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,576,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,940,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,563 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,107 shares during the same period.