Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is 8.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 4.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The results of the trading session contributed to over 7718920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at 13.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.17%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $34.93 million, with 28.87 million shares outstanding and 28.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 7718920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 52.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0288, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4984 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.88 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.10.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -52.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$3,339,833 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 835,483, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 586,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680000.0 in RIOT stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $314000.0 in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly -4.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 336,980 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 709,793 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,359,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,406,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,410 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 598,954 shares during the same period.