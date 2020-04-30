RBC Capital Mkts Initiated Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] closed the trading session at $8.16 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.76, while the highest price level was $8.42. The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.31 percent and weekly performance of 9.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 8663298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CIM stock trade performance evaluation

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45 and a Gross Margin at +95.22. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.89.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 549.94. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of $10,603,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimera Investment Corporation posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -0.50%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $727 million, or 51.40% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,027,348, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,020,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.92 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $66.66 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly -2.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 4,130,643 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 7,633,667 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 82,232,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,996,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,145,711 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 937,670 shares during the same period.