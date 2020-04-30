Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Finance

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is -30.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

For Wabtec Corporation [WAB], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $77. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wabtec Corporation surged by $2.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $59.69 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently 3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Rite Aid Corporation traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 3.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.64. The...
Read more
Market

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Revenue clocked in at $3.54 billion, up 1.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Prologis Inc. gained 0.64% or 0.57 points to close at $90.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3151276 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Stock trading around $1.82 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] traded at a high on 04/29/20, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3145404 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prospect Capital Corporation stands at 5.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for PSEC stock reached $1.64 billion, with 367.82 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 3145404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. On May 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 9.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

How has PSEC stock performed recently?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.06. With this latest performance, PSEC shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +72.16. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.11.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now 2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.07. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

There are presently around $243 million, or 15.07% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 6,253,190, which is approximately 3.974% of the company’s market cap and around 25.49% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 5,642,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.26 million in PSEC stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $15.5 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 7.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 15,149,849 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,213,112 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 36,223,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,586,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,950,755 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,250 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $150.14
Next articleFirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is -12.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Is Currently 8.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation jumped around 1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.14 at the close of the session, up 8.69%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation...
Read more
Finance

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Stock trading around $7.69 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Owens & Minor Inc. traded at a low on 04/29/20, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.69....
Read more
Finance

Barclays slashes price target on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 5.81%. Menlo...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], UBS sees a drop to $9. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $0.46. A sum of 2870433 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Emerson Electric Co. gained 2.68% or 1.54 points to close at $59.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2895981 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Revenue clocked in at $6.26 billion, down -5.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Zoetis Inc. closed the trading session at $125.55 on 04/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.01, while...
Read more
Finance

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Is Currently 8.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation jumped around 1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.14 at the close of the session, up 8.69%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation...
Read more
Companies

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] moved up 3.30: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], UBS sees a drop to $9. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $0.46. A sum of 2870433 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Emerson Electric Co. gained 2.68% or 1.54 points to close at $59.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2895981 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category