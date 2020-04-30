ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] moved up 17.54: Why It’s Important

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] price surged by 17.54 percent to reach at $0.67. A sum of 3956122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. ProPetro Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $4.53 and dropped to a low of $4.00 until finishing in the latest session at $4.49.

The one-year PUMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.48. The average equity rating for PUMP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.25, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on PUMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

PUMP Stock Performance Analysis:

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.39. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 107.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ProPetro Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.94.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 33.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.27. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PUMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $344 million, or 93.20% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,105,996, which is approximately 3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,874,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.9 million in PUMP stocks shares; and DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, currently with $15.66 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 104.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 15,198,589 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 14,820,728 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 59,958,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,978,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,773,691 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,509,066 shares during the same period.