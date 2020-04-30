Thursday, April 30, 2020
Piper Sandler lifts General Mills Inc. [GIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford
General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price plunged by -1.08 percent to reach at -$0.66. A sum of 4111057 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.56M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $61.41 and dropped to a low of $60.11 until finishing in the latest session at $60.30.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.4. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $59.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $45 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.01, while it was recorded at 60.29 for the last single week of trading, and 53.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.28 and a Gross Margin at +34.53. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.39.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.40. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $43,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.69%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,617 million, or 74.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,122,795, which is approximately 0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,559,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 2.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 34,424,476 shares. Additionally, 589 investors decreased positions by around 24,837,849 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 377,360,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,622,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,963,304 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,983,602 shares during the same period.

